How to use voice search feature on JioCinema
What's the story
JioCinema makes it easy to explore its huge content library, but the real beauty of the service comes with voice search feature.
Using this, you can search for your favorite movies, shows, etc., without typing anything. Just say what you want and your device will bring it up in no time.
Here's how you can use voice search on JioCinema for Android.
Setup
Setting up voice search on JioCinema
To start using voice search on JioCinema, make sure your Android device has the latest iteration of the app installed.
Launch the app and start using this feature by tapping the mic icon in the search bar.
When using voice commands, speak clearly and at a moderate pace. Avoid background noise as much as possible to ensure accurate recognition of your commands.
You can use simple phrases like Play 'Movie Name' or Find comedy shows to get started.
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting common issues
If you face problems with voice search not working as expected, start by checking your internet connection - it needs to be stable.
Next, make sure that your device's microphone is working fine by trying it out on other voice input-enabled apps.
If the issue continues, restart your device and try again.