JoyIn starts legal action against OpenAI over GPT-6 Astra design
Chinese robotics company JoyIn said it had started the process of filing a lawsuit against OpenAI, saying the US firm used its AI systems and even copied its website design for the launch and branding of GPT-6 Astra.
JoyIn claims OpenAI used distillation of its AI systems, a method where a smaller AI learns from a bigger one, which has become a controversial subject in recent months.
JoyIn case could shape AI ownership
This is the first time a Chinese AI company has publicly accused an American rival of this kind of data theft.
Interestingly, US firms like OpenAI have also accused Chinese companies of similar tactics.
With OpenAI already facing lawsuits from artists and publishers, this case could shape future rules about who owns what in the fast-moving world of artificial intelligence.