Kylie Ferguson found nimravid skull in Badlands showing unhealed punctures
Back in May 2010, Kylie Ferguson was just seven when she stumbled upon a fossil near the visitor center during the Junior Paleontologist program in South Dakota's Badlands.
Turns out, her find was the skull of a nimravid, a saber-toothed mammal that roamed North America millions of years ago.
Scientists noticed puncture marks on the skull with no signs of healing, meaning this ancient creature probably met its end in a fight with another predator.
As Julie Meachen put it, finding clear evidence of prehistoric battles like this is pretty rare.
Badlands fossil joins park museum collection
Kylie's discovery is now part of the park's museum collection, showing how places like the Badlands can still surprise us thanks to curious visitors and natural erosion.
It's also a great reminder that anyone—even kids—can help uncover pieces of history just by paying attention and getting involved.