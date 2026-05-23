Kylie Ferguson found nimravid skull in Badlands showing unhealed punctures Technology May 23, 2026

Back in May 2010, Kylie Ferguson was just seven when she stumbled upon a fossil near the visitor center during the Junior Paleontologist program in South Dakota's Badlands.

Turns out, her find was the skull of a nimravid, a saber-toothed mammal that roamed North America millions of years ago.

Scientists noticed puncture marks on the skull with no signs of healing, meaning this ancient creature probably met its end in a fight with another predator.

As Julie Meachen put it, finding clear evidence of prehistoric battles like this is pretty rare.