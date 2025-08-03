Next Article
Ladakhi seeds are now in space, thanks to NASA
Seeds from Ladakh—seabuckthorn and Himalayan buckwheat—are now part of a cool NASA experiment on the International Space Station.
Thanks to Bengaluru startup Protoplanet, these super-nutritious seeds are floating in microgravity as part of the Crew-11 mission's "Emerging Space Nation's Space for Agriculture & Agriculture for Space" project.
Why it matters
After a week in orbit, the seeds will come back down for Indian scientists to see how space changed them.
The goal? To figure out if these hardy plants could help feed astronauts on long missions, and maybe even give us new ideas for growing food in tough places back on Earth.
Plus, it's a win for biodiversity and keeping Ladakh's unique crops alive—on this planet and beyond.