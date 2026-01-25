NVIDIA to take on Intel with 8 new Arm laptops

NVIDIA is gearing up to take on Intel and AMD in the Windows laptop market by launching a series of machines powered by its own Arm chips. The company plans to introduce several new models this spring, including a 15-inch gaming laptop from Lenovo , as part of a broader lineup that may include up to eight models from various manufacturers. The move comes as Qualcomm Snapdragon laptops are gaining traction in the same space.

Product lineup Lenovo's upcoming laptops to feature N1 and N1X processors A recent leak from dataminer Huang514613 has revealed that Lenovo is working on six new laptops powered by NVIDIA's upcoming N1 and N1X processors. The list includes 14-inch and 16-inch models of the Ideapad Slim 5, two variants of the 15-inch Yoga Pro 7, and a Yoga 9 transforming 2-in-1. These machines will be powered by an NVIDIA N1 system-on-chip instead of an Intel CPU.

Confirmation NVIDIA's SoC confirmed in Legion Space control software The upcoming NVIDIA N1X gaming SoC has been confirmed in Lenovo's Legion Space control software. The update page still shows a "Legion 7 15N1X11" gaming laptop, where the "N1X" stands for NVIDIA's gaming system-on-chip (SoC). Dell is also said to be working on an Alienware gaming laptop and a Dell Premium (now XPS) with NVIDIA's N1X chip.

Launch timeline N1 and N1X laptop platform to launch this spring Digitimes has reported that NVIDIA plans to launch its N1 and N1X laptop platform this spring, with more devices expected in summer. This comes after a previous delay in the launch. The company also has plans for future models, with N2 and N2X chips already on the roadmap for late 2027.

