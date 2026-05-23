Larry Ellison says AI chatbots mimic emotions, not real empathy
Technology
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison has a simple message: AI tools like chatbots and virtual assistants might seem friendly, but they're not actually capable of real empathy or understanding.
He encouraged everyone to use AI wisely and keep things balanced, reminding us that these digital helpers only mimic emotions.
Larry Ellison cautions against replacing conversations
Ellison's warning comes as more of us turn to AI for connection, especially with face-to-face interactions becoming less common.
He worries this shift could make it harder to build strong human relationships and social skills.
His advice? Enjoy the benefits of tech, but don't let it replace meaningful conversations with real people.