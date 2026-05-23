Lars Schwabe's team finds stress disrupts memory integration and decision-making

Stressed participants showed lower hippocampal activity

Researchers had 121 people memorize image pairs, and then put one-half through stressful tasks (think mock job interviews and tricky math).

Those who felt stressed struggled more to link old and new images, with less activity in their hippocampus (the part of the brain that helps organize memories).

Stress doesn't erase your memories; it just makes them harder to use together, which could even tie into anxiety issues.