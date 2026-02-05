Lego's 'Project Hail Mary' set arrives ahead of movie premiere

The kit features a detailed model of the interstellar ship, complete with a crank that rotates the crew module to mimic gravity—pretty neat for space fans. You also get a minifigure of Ryland Grace and a buildable Rocky figure, plus a display stand. It's designed for ages 18 and up.

The set costs $99.99 in the US (€109.99/£99.99 in Europe/UK), putting it right in the middle of Lego's Icons lineup price-wise.

It also works with the Lego Builder app, so you can follow along with 3D instructions and easily track your progress as you build.