How to use Flipkart's order history for quick reorders
What's the story
Flipkart's order history can prove to be a handy tool for customers attempting to simplify their shopping experience.
With this feature, users can access their previous purchases in a matter of seconds, making it all the more convenient to reorder regularly bought items.
This would not just save time but also ensure you never forget about necessary products. Here's how you can use Flipkart's order history for quick re-purchases.
Process
Quick access to past purchases
Open the Flipkart app, head over to your account section by tapping on the "Account" button at the bottom. Now, click on "Orders" to view your previous purchases.
The platform also provides several filters within the order history section to sort your purchases.
Using these filters helps in sifting through the list of items you want to reorder. For instance, if you're searching for a specific product purchased in last month, applying the date filter would make the task easier.
Alerts
Set up alerts for price drops
Flipkart also allows you to set up alerts for price drops on items you purchased earlier.
By doing so, you'll be notified when a discount/offer is available on those products.
This way, you won't have to check prices manually and can get the best deals automatically sent to your device.
Wishlist
Leverage wishlist feature alongside order history
Combining Flipkart's wishlist feature with your order history can take your shopping efficiency to the next level.
Simply add frequently purchased items from your order history directly to your wishlist.
Visit the product page and tap the heart icon to add it to your wishlist. To access this product later, go to Account > Wishlist.
This way, you'll have your go-to items readily accessible whenever you need them, without them getting lost among other orders on your main list.
Enabling notifications
Use mobile app notifications
To improve your shopping experience on Flipkart, it is recommended to enable notifications via the mobile app.
These alerts are specifically tailored to keep you informed about re-purchasing activities, when things you bought last time are restocked or available at special discounts.
You can activate these alerts by heading over to Account > Account Settings > Notification Settings.
This way, you'll know about the best deals without checking for price updates manually.