Think Truecaller's only for calls? Explore its hidden chat features
What's the story
Truecaller is well-known for its caller identification service, but did you know that it also provides some chat capabilities?
Yes, the service can improve your communication experience, but only if you know how to master its chat features.
The following guide will take you through the steps to do just that, ensuring you get the most out of Truecaller.
Profile setup
Setting up your profile
In order to start using Truecaller's chat features, you will have to set up your profile.
Simply download the app and register with your phone number.
Once registered, customize your profile by adding a photo and updating personal details like name and status message.
This helps in creating a recognizable identity for others on the platform.
A complete profile ensures efficient communication and easy identification.
Basic functions
Exploring basic chat functions
Once your profile is set up, look at the basic chat functions that Truecaller has to offer.
Head to Messages > select contact > and tap on the "Chat" banner at the bottom.
You can send text messages/emojis, images, videos, documents, and even voice notes.
The interface is pretty user-friendly with intuitive navigation options that allow you to quickly access contacts and recent chats.
Getting a hang of these basic functions will let you communicate smoothly.
Advanced options
Utilizing advanced messaging options
Truecaller provides advanced messaging options that take user interaction to the next level, well beyond simple text exchanges.
For instance, you can schedule messages to be sent at a time of your choosing. Simply compose your message as usual, then long-press the send button and select "Schedule message."
You could also create group chats for collaborative conversations or use broadcast lists for sending messages to multiple contacts at once without creating a group chat.
Privacy management
Managing privacy settings
Managing privacy settings well ensures secure communication on Truecaller's platform.
Users control who can see their last seen/read receipts by adjusting message settings. Tap on the three-dot menu at the top, select Messaging, and enable the preferred toggles.
It is important to regularly review these settings according to personal preferences to protect your data.