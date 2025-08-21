Next Article
LG's 77-inch OLED TV is $1,200 off at Amazon
LG's massive 77-inch C5 OLED TV just got a huge price cut—now $2,496.99 after a $1,203 discount.
The deal starts Thursday (August 21, 2025) at Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy.
If you've been eyeing a serious home theater upgrade, this is one of the best offers around.
Why you should buy this TV
This TV is built for both gamers and movie fans: you get smooth 4K gaming at up to 120Hz with four HDMI 2.1 ports and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync—so no lag or stutter.
Its custom processor upscales video quality on the fly, while AI Picture Pro tweaks brightness and clarity to match what you're watching.
Plus, with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and pixel-perfect contrast tech, everything looks crisp whether you're binge-watching or gaming late into the night.