LG's 77-inch OLED TV is $1,200 off at Amazon

Why you should buy this TV

This TV is built for both gamers and movie fans: you get smooth 4K gaming at up to 120Hz with four HDMI 2.1 ports and support for AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-Sync—so no lag or stutter.

Its custom processor upscales video quality on the fly, while AI Picture Pro tweaks brightness and clarity to match what you're watching.

Plus, with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and pixel-perfect contrast tech, everything looks crisp whether you're binge-watching or gaming late into the night.