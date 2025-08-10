Lithium in brain could help prevent Alzheimer's: Study
Turns out, a natural form of lithium in your brain does more than you'd think—it helps keep your memory sharp and protects against Alzheimer's.
A decade-long study found that lithium levels drop early on in the disease, as it gets trapped by harmful plaques.
This loss of lithium hurts brain cells and leads to memory problems.
How lithium protects your noggin
Lithium is key for healthy brain cells and staying mentally sharp as we age.
When there's not enough, it can trigger a chain reaction—proteins build up, which is linked to early Alzheimer's.
Promising results in mice and potential for human use
Researchers saw that giving mice low-dose lithium orotate (a gentler form) actually reversed brain damage and memory loss without side effects.
Plus, people exposed to more environmental lithium seem less likely to get dementia.
It's early days, but this could open doors for new ways to spot or even prevent Alzheimer's down the line.