Lithium in brain could help prevent Alzheimer's: Study

Lithium is key for healthy brain cells and staying mentally sharp as we age. When there's not enough, it can trigger a chain reaction—proteins build up, which is linked to early Alzheimer's.

Promising results in mice and potential for human use

Researchers saw that giving mice low-dose lithium orotate (a gentler form) actually reversed brain damage and memory loss without side effects.

Plus, people exposed to more environmental lithium seem less likely to get dementia.

It's early days, but this could open doors for new ways to spot or even prevent Alzheimer's down the line.