Sarvam, other AI start-ups to showcase models at IndiaAI Summit

Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Sarvam is likely to unveil its foundational model at the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit. The event will take place from February 15-20. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary S Krishnan confirmed this in an interview with Moneycontrol. He said that the government is "hoping" to have multiple foundational model applicants ready for the summit.

Model features Sarvam's AI model to support voice-based tasks Founded in July 2023 by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar, Sarvam was the first start-up approved by the Centre for AI model development under the IndiaAI Mission. The model is designed to support voice-based tasks and work fluently across Indian languages. Krishnan downplayed concerns over delays in model development, saying that creating large-scale AI models involves iterations and back-and-forth processes.

Additional participant Gnani.ai also preparing for the summit Another start-up approved under the IndiaAI Mission and likely to be ready with its foundational model is Gnani.ai. The company is working on a voice-first, multilingual, and "emotionally intelligent" AI system. A total of 12 start-ups and consortia have been selected in two phases under the IndiaAI Mission to develop indigenous foundational AI models.