Luma AI's new Ray3 model generates Hollywood-quality videos
Luma AI just dropped Ray3, a new AI model that lets you make videos with Hollywood-style quality—without the Hollywood budget.
Available now through Luma Dream Machine and available to paying Adobe Firefly and Creative Cloud Pro users, who can generate unlimited videos until October 1, Ray3 stands out for its "reasoning" skills, breaking down video production into smart steps so your story flows naturally from scene to scene.
Ray3 can help you brainstorm and visualize ideas
Ray3 isn't just about flashy visuals—it uses multimodal reasoning to help shape both the look and text of your video ideas, even suggesting camera angles and notes as you go.
You get crisp 4K HDR videos for extra detail, plus a draft mode that quickly spits out test clips so brainstorming is way easier.
It's designed to be a creative partner for filmmakers, advertisers, and game designers who want faster, more affordable workflows.