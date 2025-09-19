Luma AI's new Ray3 model generates Hollywood-quality videos

Ray3 can help you brainstorm and visualize ideas

Ray3 isn't just about flashy visuals—it uses multimodal reasoning to help shape both the look and text of your video ideas, even suggesting camera angles and notes as you go.

You get crisp 4K HDR videos for extra detail, plus a draft mode that quickly spits out test clips so brainstorming is way easier.

It's designed to be a creative partner for filmmakers, advertisers, and game designers who want faster, more affordable workflows.