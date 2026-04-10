Lyrid meteor shower peaks soon: When and how to watch
What's the story
The annual Lyrid meteor shower is set to light up the night sky from April 16-25. The celestial event will peak on the night of April 21-22, offering a spectacular display of shooting stars. The meteors are remnants from Comet Thatcher. During its peak, observers can expect to see as many as 18 meteors per hour streaking across the sky.
Observation advice
Tips for best viewing experience
For the best viewing experience, it's recommended to head out in the early hours before sunrise when meteors are most visible. Finding a dark spot away from city lights is key. Once there, give your eyes about 20-30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Though April 22 is expected to be peak night, plenty of meteors can still be seen a night or two before or after this date.
Meteor phenomenon
Know about shooting stars
Shooting stars, or meteors, are actually tiny fragments of comets or asteroids that burn up as they enter Earth's atmosphere. These bits create short-lived streaks of light during their descent due to the intense friction from atmospheric entry. The Lyrid meteor shower is known for its bright and fast-moving meteors, which don't usually leave behind persistent trails but can create stunning fireballs when larger pieces of Comet Thatcher collide with Earth's atmosphere.