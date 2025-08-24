Man paralyzed since 2016 can now play video games

Arbaugh has been using the chip for 10 hours daily

Arbaugh uses the chip for about 10 hours a day and says it's been transformative, even joking that he feels like a "cyborg." He's back to studying and planning to start his own business.

While there were some early technical glitches, Arbaugh kept them quiet so Neuralink could sort them out fully. For him, the device has brought real independence and new possibilities.