Man paralyzed since 2016 can now play video games
Noland Arbaugh, who's been paralyzed from the shoulders down since a 2016 accident, got a Neuralink brain chip in 2024.
Thanks to over 1,000 electrodes translating his thoughts into digital commands, he can now play video games and control things like his TV and air purifier—just by thinking.
Arbaugh has been using the chip for 10 hours daily
Arbaugh uses the chip for about 10 hours a day and says it's been transformative, even joking that he feels like a "cyborg." He's back to studying and planning to start his own business.
While there were some early technical glitches, Arbaugh kept them quiet so Neuralink could sort them out fully. For him, the device has brought real independence and new possibilities.