Mark Cuban's Skylight app gets major update: What's new

Version 2.0 brings live-streaming and a revamped video player

With version 2.0, you can create your own "curator" feeds using outside tools (and soon with Graze integration for even more options).

Skylight also teamed up with Streamplace to bring live-streaming into the mix, plus there's a revamped video player with full-screen and split-screen modes.

The app has already hit about 240,000 downloads and is free on iOS and Android.

Looking ahead, they're planning music features and easier account switching—so stay tuned!