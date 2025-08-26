Mark Cuban's Skylight app gets major update: What's new
Skylight, the video-sharing app backed by Mark Cuban, just dropped its 2.0 update on August 25.
Now, instead of letting algorithms decide what you see, you can follow custom video feeds curated by real people—finally giving users more control and a break from the increase of low-quality AI-generated content.
Version 2.0 brings live-streaming and a revamped video player
With version 2.0, you can create your own "curator" feeds using outside tools (and soon with Graze integration for even more options).
Skylight also teamed up with Streamplace to bring live-streaming into the mix, plus there's a revamped video player with full-screen and split-screen modes.
The app has already hit about 240,000 downloads and is free on iOS and Android.
Looking ahead, they're planning music features and easier account switching—so stay tuned!