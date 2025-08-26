Instagram now lets you add your school to your profile
Instagram just launched a new feature for US college students to connect with classmates.
After verifying enrollment through UNiDAYS, you can add your school to your profile, browse a directory of fellow students (even by year), and control who sees your school banner.
How to get started
Students can verify their enrollment through UNiDAYS to display their school on their profile.
You can choose whether or not to display your school banner, so it's up to you how much you share.
The idea is to make meeting people and building campus networks easier, without giving up privacy.
Competing with TikTok
Instagram's new feature arrives just after TikTok rolled out something similar.
Both apps are bringing back the college social network vibe that Facebook started way back in 2004—but with updated privacy tools and a focus on helping students find their own community online in 2025.