Mars's mantle holds secrets of early solar system, study reveals
Data from NASA's retired InSight lander has revealed evidence of massive chunks from the early solar system hidden in Mars's mantle.
These fragments, dating back some 4.5 billion years, were left behind by giant impacts when Mars was still forming—offering a rare peek into how rocky planets like ours got their start.
InSight data revealed ancient impacts melted and mixed Mars's crust
Scientists used seismic data from eight marsquakes recorded by InSight.
They noticed certain seismic waves slowed down as they passed through specific pockets underground, hinting those spots had a different mix of materials—likely from ancient collisions that melted and mixed up parts of Mars's crust and mantle.
Unlike Earth, where plate tectonics constantly recycle old rocks, Mars's single-plate surface has kept these ancient pieces untouched.
That means scientists get a unique window into the early days of planet-building—something we can't see on Earth anymore because our geology keeps erasing the evidence.