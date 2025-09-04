This AI can answer your questions about satellite images

IIT Bombay has built an AI model called AMVG that lets you ask questions about satellite or drone images in plain English. The goal? To make it way easier to spot things like flood damage, crop health, or city changes without needing to be a data expert.

AMVG's unique approach to image analysis Instead of just scanning fixed spots, AMVG actually understands what you're asking and hunts for the right regions—like "find damaged buildings near the flooded river."

This helps it pick up on tricky details and hidden objects that older models might miss.

Need for real-world data AMVG already does better than previous models on test datasets, but it still needs more real-world data before it can help out during actual disasters.

The team wants to build those datasets and work with groups like ISRO to push things further.