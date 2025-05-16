Mastering cart management on Flipkart for better shopping experience
Managing your shopping cart well on Flipkart app can make your online shopping experience a whole lot better.
Just a few simple steps and you can add, remove, and even organize the items in your cart.
In this guide, we are going to provide you with clear instructions to navigate through the app's features for effective cart management.
Add items
Adding items with ease
To add items to your cart, browse through the categories or search for specific products using the search bar.
Once you find an item you like, tap on it to view more details.
Click the "Add to Cart" button below the product description.
You can keep shopping and add more items by repeating this process.
Remove items
Removing unwanted products
If you don't want to buy an item in your cart, removing it is pretty simple.
Head to your cart by tapping on the cart icon on the top right corner of the screen.
Locate the item you want to get rid of and tap on "Remove" or swipe left if an option is there.
Adjust quantity
Adjusting quantities for bulk purchases
For bulk purchases or multiple quantities of a single item, adjusting quantities is a piece of cake.
In your cart, find the product whose quantity you want to change.
Tap on it and select "Quantity." Pick from available options or enter a custom number (if permitted).
Save for later
Saving for later consideration
If you're not sure whether or not to buy something right away, but don't want to take it out of consideration completely, use the "Save for Later" feature.
You can find this option next to each product listing in your cart view and tap it accordingly.
Apply discounts
Applying discounts and offers efficiently
Before you go ahead with the checkout, see if there are any applicable discounts or offers available for items in your cart.
Keep an eye on promotional codes shown within product descriptions or at checkout stages, where they can be applied directly before finalizing payment details.