May 1st quarter moon shows 'X' and 'V' shapes tonight

Exact lunar X and V locations

To see these lunar shapes, look for the "V" near Sinus Medii and Mare Vaporum about 10 degrees above the lunar equator, and find the "X" about 25 degrees below that near craters Purbach, Blanchinus, and La Caille.

A small telescope or binoculars will make them pop even more.

The name clair-obscur, by the way, means light-and-shadow in French, a fitting description for this striking celestial moment!