May 1st quarter moon shows 'X' and 'V' shapes tonight
Heads up, sky-watchers! Tonight and into early tomorrow, you can spot huge "X" and "V" shapes shining on the moon.
This cool effect, called clair-obscur, happens when sunlight hits broken crater rims along the line separating night from day.
The show starts around 6pm EDT (10pm GMT) during May's first quarter moon phase, with the right side of the moon lit up.
Exact lunar X and V locations
To see these lunar shapes, look for the "V" near Sinus Medii and Mare Vaporum about 10 degrees above the lunar equator, and find the "X" about 25 degrees below that near craters Purbach, Blanchinus, and La Caille.
A small telescope or binoculars will make them pop even more.
The name clair-obscur, by the way, means light-and-shadow in French, a fitting description for this striking celestial moment!