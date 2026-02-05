Meet Moya, the humanoid robot that feels warm to touch
Say hello to Moya—a new humanoid robot from Shanghai startup DroidUp.
Unveiled in Shanghai, Moya walks with 92% human-like accuracy and even feels warm to the touch.
At 1.65m tall and 32kg, it's designed for real-world jobs in healthcare and education, with a launch set for late 2026.
Moya's head can smile and produce micro-expressions
Reportedly built on a "Walker 3" chassis, Moya's head can smile, nod and produce micro-expressions.
Its modular design means you can customize how it looks, while soft skin that replicates underlying fat and muscle gives it a lifelike feel.
Advanced AI helps it move smoothly and interact naturally.
Pre-orders start at ¥1.2 million (around $173K)
With pre-orders starting at ¥1.2 million (about $173k), Moya is aimed at elder care and companionship—focusing on emotional connection rather than factory work.
If you're into robots that feel almost human, this one's worth keeping an eye on!