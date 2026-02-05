Meet Moya, the humanoid robot that feels warm to touch Technology Feb 05, 2026

Say hello to Moya—a new humanoid robot from Shanghai startup DroidUp.

Unveiled in Shanghai, Moya walks with 92% human-like accuracy and even feels warm to the touch.

At 1.65m tall and 32kg, it's designed for real-world jobs in healthcare and education, with a launch set for late 2026.