Meta AI app usage skyrockets after launch of Vibes feed
What's the story
Meta AI's mobile app for iOS and Android has witnessed a major spike in usage, according to Similarweb. The market intelligence firm's latest data shows that the app's daily active users across both platforms jumped to 2.7 million on October 17, from some 775,000 four weeks ago. The increase is attributed to the launch of Meta's new Vibes feed in September, which brought short-form AI-generated videos into the Meta AI mobile app.
User surge
App's daily installs jump to 300,000
The introduction of the Vibes feed on September 25 coincided with a sharp increase in daily active users for the Meta AI app on iOS and Android. The app's installs have also seen a major jump, now hitting 300,000 new downloads per day compared to less than 200,000 daily downloads a few weeks ago. This is a massive leap from just 4,000 daily downloads recorded on October 17 last year.
Engagement boost
Competitors see decline in daily active users
The launch of the Vibes feed has clearly had a positive impact on user engagement with the Meta AI app. As of October 17, the app had seen a whopping 15.58% increase in daily active users globally, while competitors such as ChatGPT, Grok, and Perplexity saw declines of 3.51%, 7.35%, and 2.29%, respectively. This trend further highlights how effective new features like the Vibes feed can be in attracting and retaining users for mobile apps.