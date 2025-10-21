Meta AI app usage skyrockets after launch of Vibes feed

The introduction of the Vibes feed on September 25 coincided with a sharp increase in daily active users for the Meta AI app on iOS and Android. The app's installs have also seen a major jump, now hitting 300,000 new downloads per day compared to less than 200,000 daily downloads a few weeks ago. This is a massive leap from just 4,000 daily downloads recorded on October 17 last year.

Engagement boost

Competitors see decline in daily active users

The launch of the Vibes feed has clearly had a positive impact on user engagement with the Meta AI app. As of October 17, the app had seen a whopping 15.58% increase in daily active users globally, while competitors such as ChatGPT, Grok, and Perplexity saw declines of 3.51%, 7.35%, and 2.29%, respectively. This trend further highlights how effective new features like the Vibes feed can be in attracting and retaining users for mobile apps.