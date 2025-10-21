Microplastics linked to dementia, suggests groundbreaking research

Dr. Bearer's team found 10 ways blood vessels in the brain can get damaged, including thickened arteries and tiny strokes. Using advanced lab techniques, they discovered that people with dementia had more microplastics in their brains than those without, and higher levels were tied to worse symptoms and more inflammation.

Implications for dementia diagnosis and treatment

These findings could change how doctors spot and treat dementia in the future.

As Dr. Bearer puts it, "All our current thinking about Alzheimer's disease and other dementias needs to be revised in light of this discovery."

The study also highlights how environmental factors—like microplastics—might be more important to brain health than we thought.