Microplastics linked to dementia, suggests groundbreaking research
A recent 2025 review led by Dr. Elaine Bearer at the University of New Mexico points to a possible link between microplastics and vascular dementia—a common brain condition caused by poor blood flow.
The research suggests that microplastics could be a hidden factor behind dementia and calls for a rethink of how we understand and diagnose these diseases.
Research reveals microplastics in brain
Dr. Bearer's team found 10 ways blood vessels in the brain can get damaged, including thickened arteries and tiny strokes.
Using advanced lab techniques, they discovered that people with dementia had more microplastics in their brains than those without, and higher levels were tied to worse symptoms and more inflammation.
Implications for dementia diagnosis and treatment
These findings could change how doctors spot and treat dementia in the future.
As Dr. Bearer puts it, "All our current thinking about Alzheimer's disease and other dementias needs to be revised in light of this discovery."
The study also highlights how environmental factors—like microplastics—might be more important to brain health than we thought.