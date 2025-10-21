Google is letting fans test Pixel phones before launch
Google is letting 15 hardcore Pixel fans try out its upcoming phones—reportedly likely to be the Pixel 10a or Pixel 11, according to reports—among the first outside the company.
This is the first time Google's handing test devices to people outside the company, marking a big shift from its usual employee-only trials.
Testers need to sign strict NDAs
To join, testers need deep Pixel knowledge and must sign strict NDAs.
They'll have to keep the phones hidden in special cases when not in secure spaces, all to prevent leaks or accidental reveals.
Testers will share hands-on feedback about the hardware
These testers will share hands-on feedback about the hardware, directly influencing tweaks before launch.
Google is even adding tracking identifiers to each device to keep everything secure and traceable.
This move isn't common among phone makers
By involving real users but keeping tight security, Google hopes to make its next Pixels better while avoiding leaks.
This move isn't common among phone makers and shows Google's focus on both hype and discipline as it preps for the 2026 launch.