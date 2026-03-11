Meta boosts safety on WhatsApp, Messenger with new anti-scam features

New scam detection on Messenger

On WhatsApp, if you try to screen share with someone you don't know, you'll get a heads-up, so it's harder to accidentally leak passwords or banking info.

There's also a new safety overview for unfamiliar groups, showing when the group was created, how many people are in it, and some privacy tips.

Over on Messenger, advanced scam-detection is being tested that flags suspicious messages and can use AI-powered review of recent messages.