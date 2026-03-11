Meta is making its own chips to cut energy costs

Meta's chip production timeline and partnerships

Meta's first chip (called MTIA 300) is already working behind the scenes.

Meta plans to release additional chips at six-month intervals, with more models rolling out later this year and in 2027, including the upcoming MTIA 400 with advanced liquid cooling (so things don't overheat).

Meta isn't going solo either: they're teaming up with companies like Broadcom for design help and TSMC for manufacturing.

In February, Meta signed deals to buy tens of billions of dollars' worth of chips from NVIDIA and AMD.