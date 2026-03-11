Meta is making its own chips to cut energy costs
Meta (yes, the company behind Facebook and Instagram) is making its own AI chips to boost how its data centers run.
The goal? More energy- and cost-efficient tech that can handle all those recommendations and rankings you see every day.
This move puts Meta in step with other tech giants like Google and Microsoft, who are also designing custom chips to save energy and cut costs.
Meta's chip production timeline and partnerships
Meta's first chip (called MTIA 300) is already working behind the scenes.
Meta plans to release additional chips at six-month intervals, with more models rolling out later this year and in 2027, including the upcoming MTIA 400 with advanced liquid cooling (so things don't overheat).
Meta isn't going solo either: they're teaming up with companies like Broadcom for design help and TSMC for manufacturing.
In February, Meta signed deals to buy tens of billions of dollars' worth of chips from NVIDIA and AMD.