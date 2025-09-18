Meta launches Horizon TV, a one-stop streaming hub for Quest
What's the story
Meta has announced a major upgrade for its Quest headsets, with the introduction of the Horizon TV hub. The new feature will give users access to popular streaming services like Prime Video, Peacock, Twitch, Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN. The announcement was made during the Meta Connect keynote on Wednesday.
User experience
Horizon TV hub offers content recommendations and easy navigation
The Horizon TV hub promises a seamless streaming experience with content recommendations and access to various apps right from the homepage. It also features tabs for easy navigation between different categories such as movies, TV shows, "immersive" experiences, sports, music, and your personal watchlist. However, it is still unclear if these tabs will display content from all platforms or just those subscribed by users.
Strategic alliances
Meta partners with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse for 3D movies
Along with the launch of Horizon TV, Meta has also partnered with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse. This collaboration will let users enjoy movies such as The Black Phone and M3GAN in 3D. The move is similar to Apple's partnership with Disney for offering 3D movies on its Vision Pro headset.
Tech specs
Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support
The Horizon TV hub comes with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. However, Meta has also revealed its plans to add support for Dolby Vision later this year. This upgrade will further enhance the audio-visual experience on Quest headsets, making them an even more attractive option for movie and TV show lovers.