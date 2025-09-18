Meta launches Horizon TV, a one-stop streaming hub for Quest

Meta has announced a major upgrade for its Quest headsets, with the introduction of the Horizon TV hub. The new feature will give users access to popular streaming services like Prime Video, Peacock, Twitch, Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN. The announcement was made during the Meta Connect keynote on Wednesday.

User experience Horizon TV hub offers content recommendations and easy navigation The Horizon TV hub promises a seamless streaming experience with content recommendations and access to various apps right from the homepage. It also features tabs for easy navigation between different categories such as movies, TV shows, "immersive" experiences, sports, music, and your personal watchlist. However, it is still unclear if these tabs will display content from all platforms or just those subscribed by users.

Strategic alliances Meta partners with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse for 3D movies Along with the launch of Horizon TV, Meta has also partnered with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse. This collaboration will let users enjoy movies such as The Black Phone and M3GAN in 3D. The move is similar to Apple's partnership with Disney for offering 3D movies on its Vision Pro headset.