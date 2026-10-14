Meta's GitHub repositories hacked, exposing code and personal data
What's the story
Meta has confirmed a data breach after hackers accessed its GitHub repositories using stolen employee credentials. The company is notifying nearly 1,500 individuals, most of them US-based employees, whose personal information was exposed in the attack. Most of the affected individuals are US-based employees. The tech giant detected the intrusion a couple of weeks ago and blocked the attackers' access to its systems.
Ongoing inquiry
Meta has reached out to GitHub and law enforcement agencies
Meta has reached out to GitHub and law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident. The company began notifying affected individuals on Tuesday.
Most of the stolen data was related to Meta's business operations and software code, with only a small portion being personal information.
However, Meta has not revealed what specific personal data was accessed by the hackers in this breach.
Security assurance
Incident was not a security vulnerability in any Meta product
Meta has assured that the incident was not a security vulnerability in any of its products. The company also clarified that its internal systems were not breached in this attack.
A Meta spokesperson said, "This was not a vulnerability in any Meta product, and Meta's internal systems were not breached."
"Meta business data held in a GitHub repository was improperly accessed using an employee's stolen credentials."
Support measures
Meta is offering credit monitoring and dark web monitoring services
In response to the breach, Meta is notifying relevant regulators and offering credit monitoring and dark web monitoring services to those whose personal information was involved.
The company has not revealed the identity of the attackers or provided further details about the stolen credentials.
Its investigation into this incident is still ongoing as it tries to uncover more about what happened.