Meta fixes bug that let smart glasses record conversations unprompted
What's the story
Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses are facing privacy concerns after users reported that the devices continue to record conversations in sleep mode. The complaints have surfaced in three separate Reddit threads, with multiple users claiming that different versions of the tech specs have captured their discussions without being activated. One user said they noticed this behavior on three different pairs of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, including second and third-generation models.
Update issue
Device recorded conversations without saying 'Hey Meta'
The user who reported the issue said it started after a recent firmware update.
They claimed their glasses began recording conversations with a friend without them saying "Hey Meta," the phrase used to activate the device.
The AI app even stored audio recordings and text transcripts of these conversations in their conversation history.
Common complaint
Issue not isolated to one user
The issue isn't isolated to one user. Another owner of the device said they reset their glasses but still faced the same problem, with the LED light activating even when they didn't say "Hey Meta."
A third user also reported that their device randomly activates its internal light without any input from them.
These reports have raised serious privacy concerns over Meta's smart glasses.
Company response
This issue has been resolved, says Meta
In light of the complaints, a Meta spokesperson issued a statement saying, "This issue has been resolved."
They added that users can manage, review, and delete voice logs of their interactions with Meta AI via settings at any time.
However, the company did not provide an explanation for what went wrong in the first place.
Ongoing issues
Experts have called for stronger safeguards
The privacy concerns surrounding Meta's smart glasses have led to bans in some places and countries.
Critics like Brooklyn party promoter James have even called them "pervert glasses" due to their potential for covert recording.
Now, experts are calling for stronger safeguards such as tamper-proof lights and automatic face blurring to better protect people's privacy.