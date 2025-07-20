WhatsApp tests ads in Status, promoted channels for better reach

Meta is taking a major step toward monetizing WhatsApp by introducing two new features: Status Ads and Promoted Channels. The tools, which are being rolled out with the latest beta version of the app (2.25.21.11), are aimed at helping businesses and creators reach a wider audience on the world's most popular messaging platform. The rollout is currently limited to select Android beta testers, according to WABetaInfo.

Feature details Ads in between your friends' updates Status Ads are similar to ads on Instagram Stories, allowing business accounts to show sponsored content in users' Status feeds. These ads will be displayed between regular updates from friends and family, but will be clearly marked as sponsored. This way, users can easily tell the difference between personal posts and promotional content. Plus, there's an option to block advertisers if you don't want their ads showing up again in the future.

Channel promotion What's the 'Promoted Channels' feature? The second feature, Promoted Channels, is aimed at increasing the visibility of public channels in WhatsApp's directory. Like Status Ads, promoted channels will also be marked as "sponsored" to differentiate them from organic suggestions. When a business or creator pays to promote their channel, it gets prioritized in the visibility rankings. This makes it easier for potential followers to discover and engage with their content.