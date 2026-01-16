Meta pulls the plug on its metaverse for work

Meta , the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it will be shutting down Horizon Workrooms, its virtual collaboration space for workers. The decision comes after the company rebranded to "Meta," having initially introduced Horizon Workrooms as a virtual space for workers to collaborate. The company said in a statement that "Meta has made the decision to discontinue Workrooms as a standalone app, effective February 16, 2026."

Information Meta halts sales of headsets and software services Along with discontinuing Horizon Workrooms, Meta has also decided to stop selling its headsets and software specifically for businesses, including "Meta Horizon managed services and commercial SKUs of Meta Quest," effective February 20, 2026. This decision suggests a shift in the company's business strategy.

Workforce reduction Recent layoffs and VR game studio closures Meta recently laid off around 10% of its entire Reality Labs division, resulting in over 1,000 job losses. Alongside these layoffs, Meta has shuttered three VR game studios, having previously closed another studio in 2024. In addition, the company has stopped development on Supernatural, a popular VR fitness app. It has also reportedly gutted the studio behind Batman: Arkham Shadow.

Advertisement

Strategic shift Meta's future plans for the metaverse Despite the recent setbacks, Meta is still committed to developing the metaverse. However, the company plans to focus on mobile phones instead of fully immersive VR headsets. This change in strategy was hinted at by CTO Andrew Bosworth, who said in a memo that the company's Horizon team would "double down on bringing the best Horizon experiences and AI creator tools to mobile."

Advertisement