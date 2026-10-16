Meta unveils America's most capable open-weight AI model
What's the story
Meta has unveiled its latest open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) model, Muse Spark Open. The tech giant claims this new model can match and even outperform similar offerings from top Chinese developers. Alexandr Wang, Meta's Chief of AI, announced the launch on X, calling Muse Spark Open "the most capable US open-weight model to date."
Model features
What's the difference between closed and open-weight models?
Unlike closed models like Anthropic's Claude or OpenAI's ChatGPT, open-weight models allow developers to download and modify their parameters, known as weights and biases.
This flexibility has made them popular among AI developers.
Chinese developers have dominated the open-weight market over the past couple of years with models like Alibaba's Qwen, Moonshot AI's Kimi K3, and Z.ai's GLM.
However, Meta claims its new model is now on par with these global frontrunners.
Performance
Muse Spark Open is optimized for Apple's M5 Ultra chips
Meta describes Muse Spark Open as "built for coding and agentic work," with a special focus on long-horizon tasks, complex software engineering, and multi-step reasoning.
The tech giant also revealed that the new model comes with "strong safeguards."
Interestingly, Muse Spark Open is optimized to run on Apple's advanced M5 Ultra chips.
The launch of this new model comes just days after Meta introduced its latest closed model, which it claimed could compete with most frontier models.