Meta unveils America's most capable open-weight AI model

Unlike closed models like Anthropic's Claude or OpenAI's ChatGPT, open-weight models allow developers to download and modify their parameters, known as weights and biases.

This flexibility has made them popular among AI developers.

Chinese developers have dominated the open-weight market over the past couple of years with models like Alibaba's Qwen, Moonshot AI's Kimi K3, and Z.ai's GLM.

However, Meta claims its new model is now on par with these global frontrunners.