Meta's AI chief: "No such thing as general intelligence"
Yann LeCun, Meta's top AI scientist, says the whole idea of "general intelligence" is very misleading.
In his words, humans aren't truly general thinkers—we're actually super specialized.
Sure, we can walk and talk easily, but we're not great at things like beating computers at chess.
Not everyone agrees
Google DeepMind's CEO Demis Hassabis pushed back on X, saying human brains are some of the most complex and flexible learning systems out there—arguing that human brains are approximate biological versions of the Turing Machine.
Elon Musk chimed in too: "Demis is right."
So what does LeCun want for AI?
LeCun isn't betting on robots suddenly becoming all-knowing geniuses. Instead, he wants to build smarter AI that can reason, plan ahead, and remember things—moving beyond today's chatbots.
His big idea? Letting AIs learn on their own so they can handle more real-world stuff.