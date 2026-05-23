Meze museum yields about 100 eggs believed to be titanosaurs

Alain Cabot says more eggs possible

This spot was once part of Ibero-Armorican Island, which included parts of modern France, Spain, and Portugal.

Cabot called the find "It's an extraordinary deposit and it will take generations of paleontologists to study it," and thinks there could be many more eggs hidden deeper underground.

Some experts say this site could compete with famous egg discoveries in places like Argentina or China.

Even though similar finds happen in southern France, paleontologist Romain Amiot says they are still super important for understanding ancient biodiversity and climate change.

The museum is keeping the eggs safe on-site to protect them for future research.