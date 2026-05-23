Meze museum yields about 100 eggs believed to be titanosaurs
About 100 ancient dinosaur eggs, each the size of a small melon, were discovered at The Dinosaur Museum and Park in Meze, southern France.
These eggs are believed to be from titanosaurs, giant plant-eating dinosaurs that roamed the area 72 million years ago.
Geologist Alain Cabot uncovered them in a huge nesting site, preserved thanks to ancient floods and layers of sediment.
Alain Cabot says more eggs possible
This spot was once part of Ibero-Armorican Island, which included parts of modern France, Spain, and Portugal.
Cabot called the find "It's an extraordinary deposit and it will take generations of paleontologists to study it," and thinks there could be many more eggs hidden deeper underground.
Some experts say this site could compete with famous egg discoveries in places like Argentina or China.
Even though similar finds happen in southern France, paleontologist Romain Amiot says they are still super important for understanding ancient biodiversity and climate change.
The museum is keeping the eggs safe on-site to protect them for future research.