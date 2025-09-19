Next Article
Microplastics may worsen memory, thinking problems in Alzheimer's risk mice
Technology
Researchers at the University of Rhode Island found that microplastics can make memory and thinking problems worse—but only in mice with a certain Alzheimer's risk gene (APOE4).
Mice without this gene, or those not exposed to microplastics, didn't show these issues.
Male mice show apathy, females have memory issues
Male APOE4 mice exposed to microplastics acted more apathetic, while females had impaired memories.
This matches what's seen in people with Alzheimer's—men often show signs of apathy, women with memory issues.
The study suggests that for those already at genetic risk, environmental toxins like microplastics might speed up cognitive decline.