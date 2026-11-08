Microsoft adds checkbox to disable Sticky Keys in Windows 11
Technology
Microsoft just made life a bit simpler for Windows 11 users with a new update that tackles the annoying Sticky Keys pop-up.
Now, when that dialog appears (usually after hitting Shift too many times), there's a handy checkbox, "Never turn on Sticky Keys with this shortcut," right in the pop-up itself.
No more digging through settings menus just to stop it from showing up.
Microsoft details settings and Photos fixes
This small but thoughtful change is part of Microsoft's push to make Windows 11 friendlier and less disruptive for everyone.
As Windows engineer Jen Gentleman shared, Microsoft VP of Windows Experiences Navjot Virk also detailed updates in his October blog post, including fixes such as Windows Settings search and semantic search in Photos.