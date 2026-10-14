Microsoft drops 'Themes by Copilot' in Outlook by October 2026
Technology
Microsoft is saying goodbye to its AI-powered "Themes by Copilot" feature in Outlook by October 2026, possibly because of low user adoption.
If you've created custom themes with a Copilot license, you can keep using them for now, but after the cutoff, you won't be able to make new ones.
Microsoft says Outlook Copilot features remain
No need to worry about your favorite Copilot features: things like fixing messages and rewriting emails in Outlook will still work as usual.
Microsoft's just trimming away less-used extras (like the "Wrap up your day" tool) and even removing Copilot branding from some Windows apps, but there's nothing you need to do on your end.