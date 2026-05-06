Microsoft ends Xbox Copilot AI assistant as Asha Sharma explains
Microsoft is saying goodbye to its Xbox Copilot AI assistant, which launched last year to help gamers with tutorials and in-game tips.
The feature was available on the Xbox Game Bar and mobile apps and was supposed to come to Xbox Series S and X consoles by 2026.
But according to Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, Copilot just doesn't fit with where the platform is headed now.
Asha Sharma refocuses Xbox around community
This move is part of Sharma's bigger plan to refocus Xbox.
Since stepping in earlier this year, she's lowered Game Pass prices, rebranded Microsoft Gaming as just Xbox, and teased Project Helix, a next-gen console.
Plus, Jared Palmer, former VP at Microsoft's CoreAI team, has joined Xbox as VP, engineering & technical adviser to the CEO, aiming to boost tools for both players and developers.
All these changes are about making the community stronger and keeping things fresh for gamers.