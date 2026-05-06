Microsoft ends Xbox Copilot AI assistant as Asha Sharma explains Technology May 06, 2026

Microsoft is saying goodbye to its Xbox Copilot AI assistant, which launched last year to help gamers with tutorials and in-game tips.

The feature was available on the Xbox Game Bar and mobile apps and was supposed to come to Xbox Series S and X consoles by 2026.

But according to Xbox CEO Asha Sharma, Copilot just doesn't fit with where the platform is headed now.