Microsoft expands cloud infrastructure to meet rising AI demand

Microsoft is ramping up its cloud infrastructure investments in Asia to cater to the rising demand for digital and artificial intelligence (AI) services. The tech giant announced the launch of new Azure datacenter regions in Malaysia and Indonesia in 2025. Further expansion plans include setting up datacenter regions in India and Taiwan by 2026.

Expansion details Southeast Asia 3 region launched in Malaysia Along with the new datacenter regions, Microsoft also announced a second datacenter region in Malaysia. The Southeast Asia 3 region will be located in Johor Bahru. This is part of Microsoft's global infrastructure expansion, which now includes over 70 datacenter regions across 33 countries. The infrastructure provides enterprises with low-latency connectivity, regulatory compliance, and high performance capabilities.

Sector support Microsoft Azure's footprint in Malaysia In Asia, Microsoft's global infrastructure supports a range of sectors including financial services, public sector, manufacturing, retail and start-ups. In Malaysia, the first region Malaysia West is already being used by organizations such as PETRONAS, FinHero and SCICOM Berhad among others. The upcoming Southeast Asia 3 region will offer advanced cloud services to meet evolving enterprise demands.

AI readiness India and Indonesia's datacenter regions to be ready by 2026 The newly launched Indonesia Central region offers hyperscale AI-ready infrastructure and three availability zones. Customers using this region include Binus University, GoTo Group, Adaro, and BCA, among others. In India, Microsoft's footprint will expand with the Hyderabad-based India South Central region in 2026 as part of a $3 billion investment in cloud and AI infrastructure.