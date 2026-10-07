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Xbox wins exclusive GTA 6 cloud streaming deal
The deal will allow only Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream GTA 6 at launch

Xbox wins exclusive GTA 6 cloud streaming deal

By Mudit Dube
Oct 07, 2026
10:17 am
What's the story

Xbox has secured exclusive game streaming rights for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The deal will allow only Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream GTA 6 at launch. However, the duration of this agreement remains unclear. Rockstar Games has yet to announce a PC version of GTA 6, making this deal a strategic move by Xbox to promote its cloud gaming service among PC players who don't own an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 console.

New feature

Microsoft will limit streaming hours for Xbox Cloud Gaming

The news of the streaming rights comes just a month after Microsoft announced major changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Starting November, the same month that GTA 6 launches, Microsoft will limit streaming hours for its subscribers.

However, it will also introduce a pay-as-you-go option for Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing players without an Xbox or those who mostly play on their phones to stream games by paying for a bundle of hours.

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