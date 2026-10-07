Xbox wins exclusive GTA 6 cloud streaming deal
What's the story
Xbox has secured exclusive game streaming rights for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6). The deal will allow only Xbox Cloud Gaming to stream GTA 6 at launch. However, the duration of this agreement remains unclear. Rockstar Games has yet to announce a PC version of GTA 6, making this deal a strategic move by Xbox to promote its cloud gaming service among PC players who don't own an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 console.
New feature
Microsoft will limit streaming hours for Xbox Cloud Gaming
The news of the streaming rights comes just a month after Microsoft announced major changes to Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Starting November, the same month that GTA 6 launches, Microsoft will limit streaming hours for its subscribers.
However, it will also introduce a pay-as-you-go option for Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing players without an Xbox or those who mostly play on their phones to stream games by paying for a bundle of hours.