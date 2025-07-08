Microsoft Teams introduces threaded conversations
Microsoft Teams just rolled out threaded conversations in public preview, making it much easier to keep your group chats organized.
Now you can reply directly to specific messages in channels and send key updates back to the main chat, so everyone stays on the same page.
It's all part of Microsoft's push to make teamwork feel less chaotic.
You can now use multiple emoji reactions on messages
You'll find the new threads option in Teams channels, with a choice between classic posts or threaded layouts.
There's also a "Followed threads" view to help you track important convos without getting lost.
Plus, Teams now lets you use multiple emoji reactions on messages—so you can finally express yourself beyond just a thumbs up.
Bots can now start their own threads in channels
Developers can now use Bot Framework v4 to let bots start their own threads in channels, opening up more ways for teams (and their friendly bots) to interact.
With this structured approach, Teams is aiming for a tidier chat experience—great if you like things neat and easy to follow.