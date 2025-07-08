Next Article
Simple treatment could prevent majority of stomach cancer cases
Turns out, a common stomach bug called H. pylori is a major reason people get stomach cancer.
The upside? It's treatable with basic antibiotics and acid blockers, so catching it early really matters.
H. pylori is the top known risk for getting gastric cancer
H. pylori is the top known risk for getting gastric cancer.
Treating the infection can cut that risk by about half in high-risk groups, and new research shows it might even reverse early warning signs before cancer develops.
Up to 75% of stomach cancer cases could be prevented
If more people got screened and treated for H. pylori, up to 75% of stomach cancer cases could actually be prevented worldwide.
Even less-than-perfect programs would still save thousands of lives, making this a simple but powerful public health move.