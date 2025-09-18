Microsoft Teams now has AI Copilot to assist you

AI agents in Teams, Viva Engage, and SharePoint

Teams' channel agents can pull info from past chats to answer your questions or whip up status reports.

In Viva Engage, community agents help admins handle user queries.

Over on SharePoint, knowledge agents tag and summarize files so you don't have to dig through endless docs.

Most of these tools are in public preview right now, including upcoming features like automated workflows and audio summaries from meeting notes—aimed at making teamwork a lot smoother.