Microsoft Teams now has AI Copilot to assist you
Microsoft is rolling out AI Copilot assistants in Teams to make work life easier.
Now, you can get help with creating agendas, taking notes, keeping meetings on track, and even getting quick answers—all without leaving your chat or meeting.
These new features are also popping up in SharePoint and Viva Engage for Microsoft 365 Copilot users.
AI agents in Teams, Viva Engage, and SharePoint
Teams' channel agents can pull info from past chats to answer your questions or whip up status reports.
In Viva Engage, community agents help admins handle user queries.
Over on SharePoint, knowledge agents tag and summarize files so you don't have to dig through endless docs.
Most of these tools are in public preview right now, including upcoming features like automated workflows and audio summaries from meeting notes—aimed at making teamwork a lot smoother.