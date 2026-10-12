Microsoft unveils Maia 300 chip to cut NVIDIA, AMD reliance
Technology
Microsoft just announced its new AI chip, Maia 300, aiming to rely less on NVIDIA and AMD for powering its AI projects.
Revealed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on October 12, 2026, the chip is set to become a key part of Microsoft's AI systems by 2027, promising 40% more tokens per watt compared to leading GPU-based systems.
Maia 300 delivers 40% efficiency gains
Maia 300 delivers a solid 40% jump in efficiency, meaning more AI work gets done using less power compared with today's chips.
It's built with a smart design that separates computing and memory tasks for better speed and cost control.
Microsoft plans to roll out these chips on a massive scale next year, especially for high-demand AI jobs, while still using NVIDIA and AMD GPUs for training big models.