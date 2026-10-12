Microsoft unveils Maia 300 chip to reduce NVIDIA GPU reliance
Technology
Microsoft just announced it's stepping up its game with in-house AI chips, aiming to depend less on NVIDIA's GPUs.
Microsoft's new Maia 300 chip, part of the third-generation Maia lineup, will handle incoming requests for Microsoft's future AI work.
It's all about meeting the growing demand for smarter, faster tech.
Maia chips boost Microsoft 365 Copilot
These Maia chips are set to boost key services like Microsoft 365 Copilot by making them more efficient and affordable.
The Maia 300, with production starting in 2027, promises better power use and performance.
While Microsoft is getting more self-sufficient, it'll still team up with NVIDIA and AMD when it comes to training models, so it's a mix of going solo and collaborating smartly.