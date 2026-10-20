Millions affected as banking app Revolut suffers major outage
What's the story
UK-based banking app Revolut is facing a major service disruption, leaving millions of users unable to access their money. The outage has affected several services, including card payments, cash withdrawals, and transfers. Despite the issues, the company has assured that customers' funds and data remain safe.
Company statement
Revolut's services partially unavailable
In light of the ongoing issues, Revolut has confirmed that its services are "partially unavailable."
The problems have affected sign-up and sign-in processes, card payments, transfers, ATM withdrawals, as well as cryptocurrency services.
Users have been greeted with error messages when trying to access their accounts on the app.
Apology issued
'We are currently experiencing a service disruption'
Revolut has apologized to its users for the inconvenience caused by this service disruption.
The company said, "We are currently experiencing a service disruption affecting multiple services. We can confirm that all our customers' money and data are safe."
They also added that they have been working on resolving the issue since it was first detected earlier today.
Cloud connection
Google Cloud issues affecting fintech companies
Revolut's service disruption may be connected to problems with Google Cloud, a strategic partner providing scalable infrastructure for its services.
Several fintech companies have been affected by these reported issues, which include "elevated errors and intermittent network failures in europe-west2 region."
Google has confirmed the network failures are affecting several clients in Europe but does not yet have a workaround.