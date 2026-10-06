Mistral AI unveils 1 trillion parameter Le Chonk ML4 model

Mistral says they'll release ML4's open weights after a three-week safety check, aiming for a balance between open access and responsible use.

Built using 4,000 NVIDIA GPUs (which are actually fewer than some rivals), ML4 is set to help in areas like cybersecurity, finance, and chip design, with support from industry heavyweights like ASML and Samsung.

As Mistral VP Science Pierre Stock puts it, the goal is to make sure that the open-source weights can be used to defend, but not to perform malicious attacks.