Mistral's Le Chat adds 'deep research' mode, competes with Google
Mistral's chatbot, Le Chat, just got a big update. The new "deep research" mode helps it plan, search the web, and pull together reports—basically making it way more useful for digging up info.
This move puts Le Chat right up against heavyweights like OpenAI and Google.
Multilingual support and image editing
Le Chat now handles conversations in French, Spanish, Japanese (and more), letting you switch languages on the fly—handy for anyone chatting across borders.
You can also edit images with prompts and talk to the bot using Voxtral, Mistral's own open-source voice tech.
All these features work whether you're on the free plan or paying for Pro, Team, or Enterprise.
Enterprise version for sensitive data
If you're in a field with strict privacy rules (think banks or government), Le Chat's Enterprise version lets you keep your data local—no need to send anything to the cloud.
For everyone else, there's still a free version if you just want to try it out!